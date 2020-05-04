‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ Averages 5.26 Million Viewers Sunday Night On CBS

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” put up big TV Ratings for CBS when it aired Sunday night.
CBS has brought back movie nights during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Indiana Jones hit didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film with Harrison Ford averaged 5.26 million viewers.
I’m not surprised at all that “Raiders of the Lost Ark” put up huge TV ratings. In fact, I would have been surprised if it didn’t.
We’re talking about an all-time classic movie. We’re talking about one of the greatest movies ever made. It’s about Indiana Jones fighting Nazis!
It’s one of the greatest series ever made, and it all started with “Raiders.”
It’s also a great move by CBS to bring back movie nights on Sundays for people during the ongoing pandemic.
People need something to help them raise morale and smile. Airing classic movies like “Indiana Jones” is a great way to get the job done.
Let us know your favorite Indiana Jones movie in the comments. Mine is for sure “Raiders.” There’s no doubt about that at all.