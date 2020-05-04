‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Resumes Filming At Shannon Beador’s Home Despite Pandemic

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” has reportedly begun filming again amid the coronavirus pandemic, though production is still halted.

Reality TV star Shannon Beador shared footage of the ladies self-filming Sunday on her Instagram story, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Beador reportedly set up the get-together for the ladies and made sure everyone was sitting six feet apart so that they “followed the rules” during the coronavirus pandemic. The group also wore masks during the filming, which was shot on an iPhone. (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Apologies For Comment Saying Coronavirus Was ‘Thinning The Herd’)

Look, I’m all for the return of production if it meets the current requirements of the time, but I don’t want all my television content to focus on the coronavirus and the quarantine. As long as the women are talking about the drama going on in their lives and not how they’re staying sane during quarantine, I will watch it.

The “Real Housewives” notoriously has the best drama on television, so I have faith that this could be a really good endeavor, and social distancing plus quarantine could make it even better. I just hope it’s not boring and only focused on doing better for the world.