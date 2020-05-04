REVIEW: Netflix’s New Show ‘Hollywood’ Has A Lot Of Potential

Netflix’s new limited series “Hollywood” has a decent amount of potential.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix‘s YouTube description, is as follows:

HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood‘s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Given the fact that I’m stuck at home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been looking for more and more stuff to watch. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s why I was pretty excited when I saw the first preview for “Hollywood.” The cast seemed to be pretty substantial, and I loved the plot.

After all, shining a light on the darkness of Hollywood is a fascinating idea, especially in a post-Harvey Weinstein world.

Plus, it’s from Ryan Murphy. We all know when it comes to golden content, Murphy gets the job done. Look no further than “American Horror Story” for proof of that fact.

So, I gave “Hollywood” a shot and watched the first episode.

There are two things I’ll say. First off, the show has a lot of potential after one episode.

It was a solid first episode, and I think there’s a lot of potential for “Hollywood” to be solid down the stretch.

Of course, it’s just one episode in, but the pieces seem to be in place. It’s clear that the show is going to focus on people doing whatever it takes to get ahead in the entertainment industry.

Again, in a post-Weinstein era, it’s an interesting topic to tackle.

Secondly, be warned this show is 100% intended for only mature audiences. I was a bit shocked when I first saw some of the content.

I’m not going to spoil it, but you’re going to know what I’m talking about immediately. Do not watch this show with kids around.

Don’t do it. Trust me.

I’m excited to see where “Hollywood” goes from here on Netflix. It should be an interesting time.