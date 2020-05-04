REVIEW: ‘The Last Dance’ Is Excellent In Episodes 5 And 6

The fifth and sixth episodes of “The Last Dance” aired Sunday night on ESPN, and they were both incredible.

The pair of new episodes from the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary focused on two main things. First, they focused a ton on the Dream Team just dominating the 1992 Olympics on their way to a gold medal.

It was fascinating to watch the way the entire team interacted with Jordan. We’re talking about what was the greatest Olympic basketball team assembled at the time, and maybe still is to this day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 3, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Despite the fact it was loaded with future hall of fame members, it was Jordan’s team. Despite the fact he wasn’t as old or experienced as some of the players, he was in complete control.

It’s also incredible how much Michael Jordan and the rest of the team apparently disliked Isiah Thomas. To say they wanted nothing to do with him would be an understatement.

MJ denied keeping Isiah Thomas off the Dream Team. pic.twitter.com/7OW87kZwAZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2020

Secondly, the sixth episode spent a ton of time on Michael Jordan’s love of gambling. The dude gambled all the time, especially when it came to golf.

Look, we’ve all heard the stories, and you’re free to Google them if you want. What blew me away was how much the allegations that Jordan was addicted to gambling pissed him off.

“I only bet on myself,” Michael Jordan on gambling, somewhere Pete Rose is having a coronary. pic.twitter.com/osnf4jU58R — Ben Maller (@benmaller) May 4, 2020

Yes, he loved to gamble, but it wasn’t an issue in his eyes. As he says, he didn’t have an issue with gambling. His issue was needing to be competitive at all times.

“I have a competition problem, a competitive problem.” – Jordan on his gambling#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/FuI4oMd2b5 — Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) May 4, 2020

Personally, I respect the hell out of it. If he wasn’t losing money he couldn’t afford to lose, then who cares? It’s really not a huge deal.

Michael Jordan wearing sunglasses inside saying he doesn’t have a gambling problem: “it’s a hobby” pic.twitter.com/Fqv19Eyxk1 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 4, 2020

Through six episodes, “The Last Dance” has been amazing. It’s been arguably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

You can catch it all on ESPN. Trust me, if you love sports, then you don’t want to miss it.