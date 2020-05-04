Watch Clips From The ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Finale ‘No Choice In Duty’

CBS has dropped two clips from the “SEAL Team” season three finale “No Choice in Duty.”

The third season of the hit military show will come to an end Wednesday night, and it looks like it’ll be a great episode.

The plot of the finale, according to CBS’ press site, is, “While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location. Also, Davis reveals to the team that the terrorist leader they’ve been searching for is related to a target from Jason’s past, and Sonny rejoins Bravo team in Afghanistan.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘In The Blind’)

In one clip, Jason finds out Bravo has been sent out on a mission without him and is engaged in a gunfight. In the other, he escorts Mandy to the home of a dead informant.

She enters without him, and he’s clearly nervous. Something tells me we should keep an eye on that! Give them both a watch below.

It’s pretty wild “SEAL Team” only has one more episode until its latest season is in the books. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I anticipate we’re going out on a high note.

From the looks of things, Bravo might be in some serious trouble, and Jason won’t be there to save them. That sounds like an outstanding plot to watch unfold.

It’s been a great season, and I hope this isn’t the end of “SEAL Team.” We definitely need a fourth season! Tune in Wednesday night on CBS for the season three finale!