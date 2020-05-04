Sports Illustrated Asks If We’re Still Sad ‘NCAA Football’ Isn’t Returning

Sports Illustrated punched college football fans in the heart with a tweet Sunday.

With the NCAA primed to let college athletes start profiting from their images and likeness, fans thought we were going to get “NCAA Football” back. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

SI tweeted, “Is anyone else still sad there will still be no NCAA football video game?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is anyone else still sad there will still be no NCAA football video game? https://t.co/WBS0AFuUCL pic.twitter.com/sD0bq8HsCx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 3, 2020

Am I sad? Am I sad the game isn’t returning? That’s the definition of an understatement. I’m not sad. I’m a shattered man.

I’m a man with a broken soul because “NCAA Football” isn’t returning.

I would give just about anything to have “NCAA Football” back in my life. I’m not even kidding. If the choice was to spend no time with women for the next three months and get the game back, I’d do it in a heartbeat.

That’s a trade I wouldn’t even hesitate to make. Women come and go. “NCAA Football” titles last forever. Last time I checked, “NCAA Football” never woke up one morning, cleared out our bank account and said it didn’t love us anymore.

“NCAA Football” is always there for us and those titles are something that can never be taken away.

Hopefully, the game is able to return someday. I really hope it does. There was nothing like crushing people on the game and drinking beers during college.

Unfortunately, the NCAA stole that joy from us. Let’s hope we can all get it back one day.