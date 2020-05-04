Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Demolition Man 2’ Is ‘Coming’ And ‘Looking Fantastic’

Sylvester Stallone got everyone’s attention Monday when video surfaced of him on Twitter confirming that “Demolition Man 2” if finally going to happen.

It happened when the 73-year-old actor was taking questions on Instagram after someone asked if another "Demolition Man" was coming.

I cannot believe this, just Sly Stallone casually announcing that Demolition Man 2 is happening. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/Dzq1qsdnDg — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 4, 2020

"I think there is [a movie] coming … we're working on it right now with Warner Bros," Stallone replied. "And it's looking fantastic."

“So that should come out,” he added. “That’s going to happen.”

The “Rocky” star didn’t explain much else about the plot of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 hit “Demolition Man.” He also didn’t expand on if any of the stars in the original movie would be returning to the film, like Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock or Denis Leary.

Taking a look on IMDb, there is no information either about a “Demolition Man 2” film.

For those that might have missed it the first time, “Demolition Man” is really a great film if you like sci-fi, murder and mystery, with a bit of comedy thrown in for good measure.

“A police officer is brought out of suspended animation in prison to pursue an old ultra-violent nemesis who is loose in a non-violent future society,” a description about the original movie read, according to IMDb.

Apparently, for now, we will just have to wait for more details, but it’s exciting news indeed.