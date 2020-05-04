Superstar Taika Waititi To Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film Following Success Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Success

Superstar Taika Waititi will direct an upcoming “Star Wars” film following his work directing the season finale of “The Mandalorian.”

The 44-year-old director from New Zealand has been picked to direct the new “Star Wars” film which he will co-write with “1917” scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, according to Variety magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’/ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

BREAKING: Taika Waititi has OFFICIALLY been tapped to direct a #StarWars movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns set to co-write the script with him. pic.twitter.com/p4sAXO3mTn — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 4, 2020

There is very little information that has been released as of yet about this new film. However, Disney still has three release dates set for untitled “Star Wars” movies in December of 2022, 2024 and 2026. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

In January, the director made it clear he would love to be involved in a “Star Wars” film, but didn’t share anything further.

“Are there discussions about the ‘Star Wars’ film? Like, yeah, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how cool ‘Star Wars’ was,” Waititi shared at the time. “I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with ‘Star Wars,’ and think I’m having some big discussions about it.”

“I would f—ing love to.…If it was right,” he added. “I would want to do any kind of movie if it made sense, and if it felt not like career suicide.”

Waititi worked on the hit Disney + series finale for “The Mandalorian” and won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit.” Other films he has directed include, “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Thor: Love And Thunder” and “Avengers: Endgame” among others.

Taking a look at his work in just a few of these projects, has got to excite “Star Wars” fans about his involvement with the franchise.

More to come…