Taylor Swift Surprises Nurse Whitney Hilton With Care Package On Her Birthday

Musician Taylor Swift sent a nurse celebrating her 30th birthday a care package.

Whitney Hilton, a seemingly die-hard Swiftie, shared photos of her birthday care package Sunday. Swift thanked Hilton for traveling to New York City to help out with the coronavirus pandemic.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you,” the note said. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously.”

“Also, I saw the photo of you from my show!” the note from Swift continued. “Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC ????to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. ???? pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020



THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN ????) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020



Hilton later shared a video of herself opening up the box of goodies from the musician.

I love when Swift sends out personal gifts like this to fans. She really is invested in the lives of her fans and always finds a way to personalize the things she does for others. Swift proves to be one of the most self-less celebrities of all time.