‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Tricked Into Interview By People Pretending To Be Jimmy Fallon

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin has responded after being tricked into an interview she thought was with Jimmy Fallon.

British YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners reportedly convinced Baskin to do her first filmed interview since the release of “Tiger King” by using audio clips of Fallon along with the at-home taping format, according to a report published Sunday by Entertainment Tonight.

Pieters and Manners said Baskin initially refused, but later agreed as long as the interview focused on big cats and rescue efforts instead of the allegations the “Tiger King” documentary subtly made.

“I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped,” a representative for Baskin told Entertainment Tonight. “But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh.”

“I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean spirited,” the statement added.

The interview questions focused on how Baskin’s zoo, Big Cat Rescue, has been holding up during coronavirus and the Big Cat Safety Act. (RELATED: Carole Baskin Says People Have ‘Totally Missed The Point’ Of ‘Tiger King,’ Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Producers)

“Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go of about half of our staff. Thankfully, all of our animal care is done by volunteers, so our animals are still getting their daily care,” Baskin said during the interview. “After COVID-19, I just don’t know if we’re ever going to be able to do tours again.”

This is so crazy, but I’m not surprised Baskin would fall for something like this. At least they weren’t rude to her and the interview is actually very informative.

Baskin should embrace the allegations in “Tiger King” and talk more freely about them. Of course she doesn’t want people to think she killed her ex-husband, but hiding from all of it and being super defensive doesn’t seem to be working for her.

She’s always said she only cares about the cats, so I’m glad she got an opportunity and platform to discuss her initiatives. The video, published Sunday, had over 1.5 million views when this article was written.