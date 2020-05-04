Trevor Lawrence Is The Heavy Favorite To Be The 1st Pick Of The 2021 NFL Draft In The Latest Odds

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is pulling away in the latest 2021 NFL draft odds.

According to numbers from Fox Bet, the junior passer is at -286 to be the first player off of the board. Justin Fields is still second, but is down to +310. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I hope you guys are all enjoying this debate because it’s going to only get louder and louder over the next year.

Fields and Lawrence are without a doubt the two biggest quarterback prospects on the board, and they’re almost locks to be the first two passers taken.

Clearly, oddsmakers think the Clemson superstar projects better to the NFL than Fields. As I’ve said many times (and will continue saying), I would take Lawrence without hesitation as the first pick of the 2021 draft.

He’s the best quarterback prospect I’ve ever seen. He has a monster arm, is an athlete and can make any throw needed.

While he might not be as fast as Fields, his arm is simply unreal.

There’s a lot of football still to be played, but I’ll be shocked if we see Lawrence’s draft stock fall. The young man is a superstar.