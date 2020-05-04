Trump Campaign Posts Edited Video Of Trump Beheading CNN, MSNBC With A Lightsaber

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign posted an edited video from the “Star Wars” series on its Twitter on Monday depicting Trump, edited to be Yoda, “beheading” CNN and MSNBC, edited as soldiers.
May The 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/TdFY5ojlgN
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 4, 2020
The Trump campaign’s tweet predictably delighted some while worrying others.
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 4, 2020
Last year, @PressSec Grisham said Trump “strongly” condemned an edited video that showed POTUS shooting and stabbing and members of press after reporting by @nytmike, @maggieNYT: https://t.co/lqS1NCXXI2
Now Trump’s campaign shares video of POTUS decapitating CNN and MSNBC. https://t.co/weYh6aXph5 pic.twitter.com/jp3eI3DLDC
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 4, 2020
The campaign seems to be taking its lead from the president, who has a storied history of tweeting edited videos to mock his political and media opponents. In 2017, he tweeted a video of him body slamming WWE’s Vince McMahon with a CNN logo on his head. (RELATED: ‘Extremely Unethical’ — CNN Draws Backlash After Threatening To ID Reddit User Behind Trump’s WWE Video)
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
That same year, Trump tweeted a fake video of Hillary Clinton getting hit with a golf ball and falling over.