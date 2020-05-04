Politics

Trump Campaign Posts Edited Video Of Trump Beheading CNN, MSNBC With A Lightsaber

pjimage(95)

Twitter video screenshots: @TeamTrump

Justin Caruso Contributor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign posted an edited video from the “Star Wars” series on its Twitter on Monday depicting Trump, edited to be Yoda, “beheading” CNN and MSNBC, edited as soldiers.

The Trump campaign’s tweet predictably delighted some while worrying others.

The campaign seems to be taking its lead from the president, who has a storied history of tweeting edited videos to mock his political and media opponents. In 2017, he tweeted a video of him body slamming WWE’s Vince McMahon with a CNN logo on his head. (RELATED: ‘Extremely Unethical’ — CNN Draws Backlash After Threatening To ID Reddit User Behind Trump’s WWE Video)

That same year, Trump tweeted a fake video of Hillary Clinton getting hit with a golf ball and falling over.