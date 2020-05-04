‘You Truly Deserve It’: Trump Endorses Ilhan Omar’s GOP Challenger

President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Lacy Johnson, a GOP congressional candidate running to unseat Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment,” Trump tweeted on Monday

“Good luck Lacy!” the president added. The tweet was in response to a recent ad by the congressional candidate.

WATCH:

Johnson said Saturday: “I’m running against Ilhan Omar. I’m humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote. I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020.”

Johnson is one of several Republicans in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District vying to take on Omar. The first-term lawmaker has rocketed to the national scene as a member of the so-called “squad” and over her sharp criticisms of Trump and ongoing accusations that she married her brother to circumvent immigration laws.

A successful African-American businessman who has lived in North Minneapolis for more than four decades, Johnson believes he can unseat Omar — despite the district’s deep blue lean. The lifelong Minnesota resident is relying on his deep ties to the district, fiscal conservatism, and closing the achievement gap for students of color, according to the Star Tribune.

“We all know if you put an ‘R’ in front of anyone’s name in this district, it’s tough,” he recently said about the uphill climb for this election. “I could be running against Popeye and if Popeye had a ‘D’ behind his name, I’m in trouble.”

But first Johnson must win in the election’s crowded GOP primary, which includes former White House correspondent Dalia Al-Aqidi and other candidates. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Continues To Dump Big Bucks Into Alleged Boyfriend’s Firm)

Trump’s endorsement of Johnson will likely give him strong momentum as he heads into the congressional primary elections, which will take place on August 11. The winner will then take on Omar in the general election on November 3.

