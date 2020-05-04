Turkey Goes After Golfer In Wild Viral Video

One golfer had an unfortunate interaction with a turkey in a recent viral video.

In a Twitter video shared by Barstool Sports, a guy is trying to golf when a massive turkey decides to make his day a living hell. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Was the wild animal scared when he approached it with a golf club? Not at all. The turkey held its ground. Watch the incredible video, which has been viewed more than a million times, below.

“How am I supposed to chip with that going on, Doug” @foreplaypod (via ig:jbernheimer5) pic.twitter.com/1s1V5Y7Cuf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 2, 2020

This is what happens when everyone stays indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Animals suddenly start thinking they run the world.

I remember when animals stayed in the woods and left us alone. Now, turkeys apparently think they run golf courses.

It’s not just the fact the turkey wasn’t scared. It’s the fact the turkey held its ground and made the golfer retreat that is insane.

The virus has shifted the balance of power. Humans used to sit at the top of the food chain. We used to run this show.

Now, we can’t even go golfing without turkeys trying to screw up our day. Welcome to 2020. It’s a wild time to be alive. The animals are fighting back!