U.S. Navy Celebrates ‘Star Wars’ Day With Epic Shot Involving USS George H. W. Bush

The United States Navy definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when it celebrated “Star Wars” day with an epic image involving the USS George H.W. Bush.

“Last week, #TheResistance joined @USNavy in deterring #TheEmpire who was attempting to take #earth,” the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet posted on Twitter, along with a photoshopped image of the naval supercarrier, the Millennium Falcon, several X-Wing fighters and of course the Death Star. The post was noted by Mediaite. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

“#MillenniumFalcon, #Xwings, #USSGeorgeHWBush forced the Empire to retreat without firing one single laser blast,” the tweet added, along with the hashtag “#MayThe4thBeWithYou” in honor of “Star Wars” day. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’/ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

A short time later, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs commented to the tweet simply, “Don’t ever change, @USNavy, don’t ever change.”

Reading through the comments, not everyone was thrilled with the “Star Wars” tweet, with several suggesting the post was “ironic” because the U.S. military would be the “Empire.”