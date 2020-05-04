UFC 249 Will Happen Saturday In Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 249 is happening in Florida this week, marking the return of sports to America.

Dana White has put together a hell of a card for the May 9 event. It’s led by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ferguson and Gaethje will step into the octagon Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville for UFC 249.

It’ll mark the first major sporting event in America since coronavirus brought society to a grinding halt.

Credit where credit is due — White vowed to bring Americans our sports back and we’re now only a few days away from that becoming a reality.

Sure, fans might not be allowed in, but we’ll still get the fights on our TVs. That’s a hell of a step in the right direction.

Americans are craving some kind of action. We’re desperate for sports to be back. This Saturday, White is going to show up and show out with UFC 249.

If that doesn’t make you super excited, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Props to White for putting together a great event for fans of MMA and sports in general. Saturday can’t get here fast enough. You can find it on ESPN+ PPV!