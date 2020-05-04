USC Football Coach Clay Helton Takes Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

USC football coach Clay Helton will take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lots of coaches around America are taking pay cuts because of the financial issues caused by the crisis, and you can now add Helton to the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Los Angeles Times, Helton, athletic director Mike Bohn and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield will “return a combined $1 million” of their salary to the school.

Get used to it, folks. I’ve been saying it nonstop, and I hope you’re all listening to me. This is going to continue happening across the world of college sports.

Money is insanely tight right now. March Madness was canceled, and nobody knows if the football season will happen.

That has college athletic departments in a very bad place.

When a powerhouse program like USC starts cutting pay, then you know there are some serious issues going on.

USC is a historic program and has ample resources. Yet, Helton, the AD and men’s basketball coach are all giving up money.

That’s a really bad sign. It’s one of the worst signs I’ve seen so far. When a program like USC is getting hurt, then it’s time for mid-major and smaller programs to panic.

Let’s hope this ends soon. I’m not sure what will happen with these programs if this continues much longer.