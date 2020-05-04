See The Best GIFs From The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale ‘Crisis Theory’

“Westworld” season three is in the books, and it was a crazy ride.

“Crisis Theory” aired Sunday night on HBO for millions of fans around the world. As everybody knows, HBO loves hitting fans with the best GIFs from every episode. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Let’s dive right into the best ones to close out the latest season of the hit show.

1) Caleb puts Dolores back together and prepares for the final phase of his journey.

2) Maeve and Dolores get into an altercation, which we all saw coming.

3) Serac starts eliminating Dolores’ thoughts and torturing her.

4) Maeve and Dolores have a little heart to heart, and the audience goes back to the original park.

5) William tussles with Bernard.

6) William believes he’s going to save the world.

7) Charlotte reminds Dolores she’s still very much there and is turning against the woman whose brain is in her head.

8) Bernard reveals himself as maybe the most important person for the future.

9) Caleb and Dolores officially team up as he embraces his role as the leader of the revolution.

Well, there you have it, folks. Those were the best moments from the season three finale. It was a hell of a fun journey, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season four.

Thank you all for riding with me these past few episodes. It’s been a hell of a journey, and I hope you’ve all enjoyed it as much as I have.