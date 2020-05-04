Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Video Meeting, Pretends To Be Greg Olsen

Will Ferrell crashed a recent Seattle Seahawks video and it was hilarious.

The team posted a video of the Hollywood icon joining a meeting and pretending to be newly-signed player Greg Olsen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the stuff you see on the internet today, this will without a doubt be among the funniest. Give it a watch below.

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here… Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today’s virtual team meeting. ???????? pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020

This is exactly the kind of stuff we need to get through this crisis. This is the kind of content that is going to keep us going.

Is there anybody who doesn’t think Will Ferrell is hilarious? If people like that exist, then they’re just wrong on a lot of different levels.

I mean, the Seahawks can’t lose now that Ferrell is involved with the squad, right? I’m pretty sure that’s how that works.

Also, celebrities crashing zoom videos has become one of the best parts about the coronavirus pandemic. I can’t get enough of these videos.

Yes, the #Grumors are true! @Raiders head coach Jon Gruden crashed a class with a technical assist from his @tennalum wife. pic.twitter.com/NaDTghk6kf — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) April 20, 2020

If you’re not loving these videos, then you might want to check to see if you still have a soul because these are absolutely awesome.

Props to the Seahawks and Ferrell for giving us all something to laugh about.