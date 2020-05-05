AAC And Conference USA Will Have Virtual Football Media Days

Conference USA and the AAC will both have virtual media days during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus is bringing sports as we know them to a halt and more and more conferences have had to adapt with the times. That includes moving to virtual media days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, you can now add Conference USA and the AAC to the list, according to Brett McMurphy and Bruce Feldman.

Conference USA will not hold football media days in Frisco, Texas, this summer, sources told @Stadium. C-USA will instead hold a virtual event. C-USA, AAC, MAC & Mountain West all have opted for virtual media days to this point — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 4, 2020

The AAC announces its’ pre-season football media days event will not be held as scheduled in 2020. It had been scheduled from July 12-14 in Newport, RI.. A virtual version of the 2020 Summer Kickoff will be held on a date TBD. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 4, 2020

That’s now multiple FBS conferences that have switched to virtual media days for the 2020 season. This trend isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Don’t be surprised if this becomes the normal. Now, no Power 5 team has announced they’re going virtual for media days, but I have to imagine that is right around the corner.

Media days are super fun, and I’m sucker for them for sure. I can’t get enough of the B1G media days. I love them.

At the same time, it’s just people being interviewed. All of that can be done virtually. Given the fact we’re in the middle of a crisis and we’re trying to save football, I agree with the move to go virtually.

It might seem like a big thing, but it shouldn’t make a big impact. It’s the safest option, and I expect bigger conferences to follow.