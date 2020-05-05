Attorney Says Amanda Bynes Is Not Pregnant Two Months After Pregnancy Announcement

Amanda Bynes’ attorney shared that the actress is not pregnant. This comes after Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, announced two months ago that she was expecting.

“Amanda [Bynes] is not pregnant,” David Esquibias, the 34-year-old actress’ lawyer told E! News in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“And she is sheltering in a safe location,” he added. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Mar 9, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

Bynes and Michael took to social media in March to share they were expecting their first child together.

“Baby on board!,” the “What A Girl Wants” star captioned her post on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of her ultrasound.

Michael also shared the happy news on his social media account and shared the picture, captioning his post, “Baby in the making.”

A source at the time confirmed to the outlet the star’s pregnancy was “true” and that it was “very, very early” in her pregnancy.

However, a short time later both pictures of the sonogram were taken down.

Bynes’ attorney also shared a statement about the actress’ health shortly after the pregnancy announcement.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” Esquibias statement read. “She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues.”

“We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better,” he added.

The couple are reportedly still engaged after announcing the news on Valentine’s Day. However, it was noted that it is unclear if they will get married.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source previously shared with the outlet.

As previously reported, the star graced the cover of Paper magazine in November 2018 and opened up about her disappearance from the spotlight, past troubles with drug addiction and how she was finally ready to make a comeback. Several months later, reports surfaced the star was back in treatment reportedly due to the pressures of being back in the public eye.

Bynes is under a conservatorship held by her mother until August 2020.