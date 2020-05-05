Politics

Ann Coulter Mocks Trump After Criticism Of Lincoln Project: ‘Trump Traded His Campaign Promises For Paul Ryan’s Agenda’

Ann Coulter (L) has repeatedly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump (R) over the U.S. southern border crisis. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon and Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

Justin Caruso
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said that President Donald Trump already adopted “Paul Ryan’s agenda” during his presidency in a tweet Tuesday after Trump criticized the anti-Trump conservative group Lincoln Project.

Trump raged at the Lincoln Project in a series of tweets in early hours of Tuesday, calling them a “group of RINO Republicans” who “got BADLY beaten by me.”

“President Trump will take them to the woodshed just like he did Paul Ryan! They are the great pretenders of the Republican Party— traitors who lack spine,” a pro-Trump Twitter user responded to Trump.

Coulter responded to that user, saying, “I hope not! Trump traded his campaign promises for Paul Ryan’s agenda his first 2 years in office.”

“We had a Republican congress then. Ryan’s policies were so popular, now we don’t.”

Coulter, an early and strong Trump supporter, has been very critical of him in office. (RELATED: Ann Coulter: ‘We Thought Trump Was Different’ About Starting Wars)

Ann Coulter speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Trump continues to criticize the Lincoln Project, including one of its advisors George Conway. The group released an ad that has gone viral titled “Mourning in America,” that warned that Trump getting re-elected could lead to the end of the United States.

Trump raged at the group again Tuesday, calling them “losers from day one.”