Ann Coulter Mocks Trump After Criticism Of Lincoln Project: ‘Trump Traded His Campaign Promises For Paul Ryan’s Agenda’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said that President Donald Trump already adopted “Paul Ryan’s agenda” during his presidency in a tweet Tuesday after Trump criticized the anti-Trump conservative group Lincoln Project.

Trump raged at the Lincoln Project in a series of tweets in early hours of Tuesday, calling them a “group of RINO Republicans” who “got BADLY beaten by me.”

“President Trump will take them to the woodshed just like he did Paul Ryan! They are the great pretenders of the Republican Party— traitors who lack spine,” a pro-Trump Twitter user responded to Trump.

Coulter responded to that user, saying, “I hope not! Trump traded his campaign promises for Paul Ryan’s agenda his first 2 years in office.”

“We had a Republican congress then. Ryan’s policies were so popular, now we don’t.”

Coulter, an early and strong Trump supporter, has been very critical of him in office. (RELATED: Ann Coulter: ‘We Thought Trump Was Different’ About Starting Wars)

Trump continues to criticize the Lincoln Project, including one of its advisors George Conway. The group released an ad that has gone viral titled “Mourning in America,” that warned that Trump getting re-elected could lead to the end of the United States.

NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

Trump raged at the group again Tuesday, calling them “losers from day one.”