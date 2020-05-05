Media

Conservatives On Social Media Rally Behind Business Owner Jailed For Refusing To Close Her Salon

Supporters of a group called "Open Texas" rally to re-open Texas businesses shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in Frisco, Texas

REUTERS/Jeremy Lock

Scott Morefield Reporter
Conservatives and anti-lockdown proponents used Twitter to rally behind Shelley Luther after the Dallas salon owner chose a 7-day jail sentence over apologizing and shutting down her business.

Despite being offered a deal that would have eliminated jail time in exchange for a fine, an apology, and closing until the Texas shutdown order ends for her business type, Luther stood her ground and began her sentence Tuesday.

“I have much respect for this court and laws,” the salon owner told the judge. “I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be. But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

Luther’s stand drew the attention of people all over Twitter. (RELATED: ‘They Are Fools And Haven’t Read The Data’: Former NYT Columnist Alex Berenson Blasts Lockdown Proponents)

Bongino.com writer Jeremy Frankel and others called on Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene on Luther’s behalf.

Others decried the “injustice” of sending someone to jail for trying to feed her family.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzalez praised Luther as a patriot standing up to “tyranny.”

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch even tweeted out a link to Luther’s GoFundMe page: