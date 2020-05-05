Conservatives On Social Media Rally Behind Business Owner Jailed For Refusing To Close Her Salon

Conservatives and anti-lockdown proponents used Twitter to rally behind Shelley Luther after the Dallas salon owner chose a 7-day jail sentence over apologizing and shutting down her business.

Despite being offered a deal that would have eliminated jail time in exchange for a fine, an apology, and closing until the Texas shutdown order ends for her business type, Luther stood her ground and began her sentence Tuesday.

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

“I have much respect for this court and laws,” the salon owner told the judge. “I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be. But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

Luther’s stand drew the attention of people all over Twitter. (RELATED: ‘They Are Fools And Haven’t Read The Data’: Former NYT Columnist Alex Berenson Blasts Lockdown Proponents)

Bongino.com writer Jeremy Frankel and others called on Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene on Luther’s behalf.

Please intervene on behalf of Shelley Luther. This is a travesty. @GregAbbott_TX — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) May 5, 2020

Governor Abbott, I respect you & even helped to elect you. How can you help Shelley Luther, the salon owner who was unfairly sentenced to jail for wanting to feed her family & take care of her hair stylists? #ShelleyLuther — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 5, 2020

Others decried the “injustice” of sending someone to jail for trying to feed her family.

It’s an injustice to send #ShelleyLuther to jail and fine her 7k for trying to provide for her family. This is nuts! You can support her at her gofundme page here https://t.co/MU8PHw2Ywl

I understand there are serious legal bills on top of the actual fine. #FreeShelleyLuther — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 5, 2020

“Feeding my kids is not selfish,” Texas salon owner Shelley Luther responding to sanctimonious lecture from judge who sentenced her to 7 days in jail with a $7,000 fine. https://t.co/VhxYtUzjGZ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 5, 2020

Shelley Luther has stood up for her rights. And for many, she is the return of faith in America. https://t.co/IkD00yOJOW — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) May 5, 2020

The Dallas salon owner who defied the city’s shutdown order, Shelley Luther, has now been sentenced to spend 7 days in JAIL. Americans are being incarcerated for defying an unconstitutional order. This is INSANITY. https://t.co/c69Lup6GJA — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 5, 2020

Shelley Luther, the Dallas Salon owner who made headlines for reopening her business… Was just sentenced to 7 days in jail and a $7,000 fine…. All because she wanted to feed her family, and provide for her workers families. This has gone too far. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 5, 2020

Federal prison population is down 35% since 2013 as genera population has grown. Similar in most states too. I guess they had to make room for people like #shelleyluther — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) May 6, 2020

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzalez praised Luther as a patriot standing up to “tyranny.”

Salons will now be opening in Texas on Friday, thanks in large part to this patriot standing up to tyranny. Please consider donating to her legal fund:https://t.co/fG5cJ6p22m https://t.co/neLMBLtkgQ — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 5, 2020

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch even tweeted out a link to Luther’s GoFundMe page:

Please contribute to the “godundme” of Shelly Luther – the hair stylist in Dallas who told the powers that be of local/state government to pound sand & received 7 days in jail (no bail) & $7k fine… has attys fees mounting… @LetAmericaOpen #OpenTexas https://t.co/2z9wxoZ7J6 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 5, 2020