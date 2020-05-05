Woman Gets Hit In The Face By An Axe In Hilarious Video

One woman learned the hard way that cutting wood isn’t always an easy task.

In a Twitter video shared by Barstool Sports, a woman was trying to split some wood with an axe when things went horribly wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When she swung the axe, it bounced back and hit her in the face. Watch the unreal video below.

Hey, life sure comes at you fast when you’re trying to do things outdoors! She tried to battle a piece of wood with an axe, and she somehow managed to lose that fight.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen such a poor attempt at cutting wood in my life. How do you bungle that so badly?

It’s a small piece of wood and you have an axe! It shouldn’t be a close fight.

Obviously, she seemed to be just fine afterwards. All things considered, she took that blow to the head like an absolute champ.

She dropped the axe, but she didn’t hit the ground. I’m not sure how many people would have done the same. At the very least, she deserves credit for that.

Props to her for giving us something to laugh about. Hopefully, she’ll be a little more successful next time.