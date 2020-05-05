Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife And Daughters After Quarantine With Ex-Demi Moore

Bruce Willis has finally reunited with his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters after quarantining in Idaho with his ex-wife Demi Moore during the pandemic.

The 65-year-old actor's wife, Emma, shared sweet pictures on her Instagram stories showing the "Die Hard" star spending time with their daughters 8-year-old Mabel and six-year-old Evelyn after the family has been separated for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The post was noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Tuesday.

It is unclear from the post if Willis' family finally was able to join him, Moore and their three-adult daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah in Idaho or if the family was able to reunite in Los Angeles.

It all comes following reports that the “Pulp Fiction” star was self-isolating with his ex in Idaho.

Last month, Scout shed a little bit of light on what happened that lead to the family being apart, during the “Dopey” podcast.

“My stepmom was going to come up here, too, with my little sisters,” Scout shared.

“[But] my younger sister, who is now actually 7 years old … had never gotten a talk about not fucking with hypodermic needles that she found [at a park], so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” she added.

Willis continued, while explaining that her “stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here early and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000. Since the two divorced, Willis has married Emma and they share two daughters together.