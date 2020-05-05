Are The Knives Coming Out For Joe Biden?

On today’s podcast, we talk about the latest poll addressing former Vice President Joe Biden’s denial of former staffer Tara Reade’s allegations. A large percentage of Democrats now think Joe Biden should not be the Democratic nominee.

Later, we talk to American Enterprise Institute (AEI) Visiting Fellow Ramesh Ponnuru about the difference between the media’s treatment of Biden and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. We also touch on the new “models” for coronavirus death predictions.

After seeing Biden’s denial of the sexual assault allegations brought against him, according to a new poll, 26% of Democrats want a new candidate and more than 40% of voters under 45 think he should go. How can his campaign rebound with numbers like that? We get into it. (RELATED: Senate Secretary Says She Can’t Even Acknowledge If Tara Reade’s Complaint Exists)

Then we talk with Ramesh Ponnuru about the difference between the media coverage of the allegations against Kavanaugh and the coverage of the allegations brought against Biden. Needless to say, those differences are dramatic. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

As states begin to reopen, there are new models of the coronavirus pandemic. Is there any reason to believe them this time? We discuss.

