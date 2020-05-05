EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott To Release Video Going After Gov. Andrew Cuomo For Saying New York Bails Out Florida

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott will release a video Tuesday criticizing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for claiming he bails out Florida every year, the Daily Caller has learned.

In the video, first obtained by the Caller, there are select clips of Scott and Cuomo from roughly the past month. Scott discusses his relationship with Cuomo, saying they both started as governors at the same time, but that Cuomo always held a “grudge” due to his allegedly successful recruitment efforts convincing New York businesses to move to Florida.

“He’s just mad because he keeps losing,” Scott says of Cuomo in the video. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott To Introduce Legislation To Get Peace Corps Out Of China)

WATCH:

“Governor Cuomo used his daily briefing as an opportunity to attack me to distract from the fact that he wants his state bailed out by Florida taxpayers,” Scott, who previously served two terms as Florida’s governor, said in a statement Thursday. “It’s irresponsible and reckless to take money from American taxpayers and use it to save liberal politicians like Cuomo from the consequences of their poor choices. Floridians shouldn’t have to backfill New York’s state budget and pension fund.”

The feud started after Scott wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal titled, “Don’t Reward States’ Bad Decisions.”

Cuomo responded Wednesday, saying, “New York state bails you out every year. We bail them out every year … $29 million more every year into the federal pot that we don’t get back.” (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott Brings Unifying Guest To State Of The Union)

The video is expected to go public Tuesday afternoon.