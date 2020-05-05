‘Westworld’ Creator Jonathan Nolan Won’t Say If Evan Rachel Wood Will Return For Season 4

“Westworld” creator Jonathan Nolan doesn’t want anybody knowing what is coming in season four of the HBO show.

At the conclusion of season three, it seemed like Dolores had died, and that had a lot of us wondering if that meant Evan Rachel Wood was done on the show. Well, it sounds like we don’t really know for sure.

Nolan told Variety the following when asked if Wood was done with “Westworld” and wouldn’t be back:

I f**king hope not. Let me clarify: Dolores is gone. We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about this show is, you know, from the beginning Lisa and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season…We love Evan Rachel Wood and we haven’t [sighs] started talking publicly about exactly what the show looks like going forward. But it looks very different.

While I haven’t always been team Dolores, I really hope Wood returns for the fourth season. She’s been one of the biggest and best parts about “Westworld” over the past three seasons. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can’t really have “Westworld” without her being involved. It just wouldn’t be the same and that’s a fact.

While Dolores as we know her might be dead, fans still want Evan Rachel Wood involved.

Judging from Nolan’s comments to Variety about whether or not Wood will be back, it sounds like she will be.

Of course, he also didn’t really provide details of any kind. So, take that for what it’s worth. It seems like he knows the answer, but he has zero interest in sharing it.

Welcome to life as a “Westworld” fan.

It should be a ton of fun to see what we get in season four of “Westworld,” which should arrive at some point in 2022.

I’ve loved the first three seasons, and I have no doubt the fourth will be great too!