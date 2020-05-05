Jon Voight Praises President Trump For Coronavirus Response

Actor Jon Voight gave President Donald Trump many compliments in a recorded “Message of Hope.”

Voight praised Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a video posted to the actor’s Twitter account Monday.

A Message of Hope pic.twitter.com/juAOIr7VLX — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 4, 2020

“We see President Trump as a magnificent soul, raising up this nation. For he loves his country, his neighbors thy people, Lord,” Voight said. “He is a true patriot who has fought single-handed and knocked each poisoner down with his gifted tongue of truths and his true concern of everyone, every citizen. This is a man of great integrity, this is a man who held his head high, this is a man who took on evil and brought us to light.”

“This is a man, a president, who guided his nation and his people on a path to greatness,” he added. “This man, President Trump, had to fight a war, a war that was bigger than anything our nation has witnessed in our lifetime, though he shielded us and protected us through it. This is what a man of great love does. A man that will protect his country till the end with dignity, honor, respect and love.”

Voight claimed Trump will be remembered for his response to the pandemic. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Praises Trump For Coronavirus Response)

“Yes, he will go down as the historic president of this millennium,” Voight said. “He will be etched in stone with a gold medal, a hero and a president of the United States who won the battle. The war of 2020. He is Donald Trump. God Bless.”

Voight isn’t the only celebrity who has praised the president instead of criticizing him. As previously reported, actor Dennis Quaid also threw praise at Trump for the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way,” Quaid said. “We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea — which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest.”