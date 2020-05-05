Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Damien Williams Robbed In Los Angeles

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed Saturday night.

According to TMZ, Williams and his friends were robbed while staying at an upscale Airbnb in Los Angeles. The bad guys stole roughly $1,000 before leaving, but reportedly never showed a weapon during the robbery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police are still hunting for the suspects.

Is losing $1,000 a great thing to have happen to you? Not at all. Not one bit, but it could have been a lot worse.

I’d rather be safe, healthy and down $1,000 than possibly hurt or killed in the course of a robbery. It sounds like Williams made the smart decision here.

I know there are a lot of wanna-be badasses on the internet, but trying to “high noon” it with criminals isn’t always a great idea.

If you think they’re just there for your cash, hand it over and let the police deal with it. Are you really going to risk your life over $1,000?

Didn’t think so.

It’s an unfortunate situation, and I hope the responsible parties are found. As for Williams, he sounds like he made it out okay.