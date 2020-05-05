Pro-Life Groups Endorse Kelly Loeffler Over Doug Collins In Georgia Senate Race

Several major pro-life groups endorsed Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler rather than Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins as the two race for an empty Senate seat in November.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to replace former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson in December 2019, though President Donald Trump had reportedly pushed Kemp to pick Trump-supporter Collins. Collins then entered the race for the Senate seat in January, which the National Republican Senate Committee criticized as “stunning” and shortsighted.

Loeffler has gained the endorsements of multiple pro-life organizations, though she initially sparked pro-life anxieties over her position on the board of Grady Memorial Hospital. Activists said in November 2019 that Grady Hospital employs five abortionists and hosts the largest training program for abortionists in Georgia.

But the National Right to Life Committee, the Susan B. Anthony List and the Georgia Family Policy Alliance have since endorsed the Georgia senator, who said in a May statement that “every life is a precious gift from God.” (RELATED: Georgia Governor Brushes Off Pro-Life Warnings Against His Potential Senate Pick As ‘Ridiculous’)

“Although I have been in Washington just four months, protecting innocent life has been a top priority from day one,” Loeffler said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “In that time, I sponsored legislation to stop the abortion-on-demand agenda and to support the life movement in America.”

She added: “I am honored to earn the endorsement of National Right to Life and will work together to continue to defend the rights of the unborn and promote a culture of life.” (RELATED: Kelly Loeffler Claims Insider Trading Accusations Are Politically Motivated, ‘Designed To Distract’)

National Right to Life Committee President Carol Tobias said in a statement that though Loeffler is “new to politics,” she has “already become one of the strongest and most vocal pro-life advocates in Washington.”

“With a 100% pro-life voting record and a bold approach to fighting for the unborn against the pro-abortion agenda, she is exactly the type of conservative leader that will stand up for Georgia’s values and deliver meaningful results on the issues that matter most,” Tobias added in a statement provided to the DCNF. “We are proud to endorse such a tremendous pro-life champion in Georgia’s race for United States Senate.”

Collins has also expressed opposition to abortion throughout his time as a U.S. representative and has pushed for pro-life legislation on a number of occasions. The Susan B. Anthony List and the National Right to Life Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment as to why they have endorsed Loeffler over Collins.

WATCH:

Abortion is not a victimless choice. We must cultivate compassion and practical support for women who find themselves pregnant under difficult or oppressive circumstances, and we must protect the most defenseless humans among us. pic.twitter.com/EQpkPS3JF9 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) June 4, 2019



Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

