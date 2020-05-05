Melania Reaches Out And Praises ‘Amazing’ Teachers On National Teachers Day

Melania Trump made several phone calls Tuesday to teachers and educators across the country to praise them on National Teachers Day during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The determination that educators everywhere are showing in order to support their students during these challenging times is truly remarkable and continues to inspire me,” the first lady shared in a press release from the White House. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 5, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

“The coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance for all of us to come together to try new and innovative ways to provide the world’s best education for each and every one of our great students,” she added. “Thank you to our amazing teachers and Happy National Teacher Day.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

A short time later, FLOTUS shared a terrific snap on Instagram highlighting the calls to “some incredible teachers and educators.”

“On #NationalTeacherDay I had the honor of speaking to some incredible teachers & educators from across our great nation,” Melania captioned her post. “Thank you for your dedication to our students always, but especially in these unprecedented times.”

FLOTUS spoke with both public and private elementary, middle and high school educators, according to the WH release. During the calls, she “expressed her heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all that educators are doing for students during these unprecedented times.”

“As schools across the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the First Lady and the educators touched on a variety of topics including distance learning methods, resources schools have made available for low-income families, parent-teacher relationships, and the biggest challenges they have faced with distance learning,” the release added.