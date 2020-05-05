MSNBC Host Asks Pelosi About Biden Allegation — She Tells Him ‘I’m Not Going To Answer This Question Again’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that she will not “answer” any more questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s sexual assault allegations on MSNBC Tuesday.

“Joe Biden speaking out just days ago on that allegation of a sexual assault. Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue or what is your response?” MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked.

“Well, it is for me,” Pelosi responded. “I have said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. I believe him when he says it didn’t happen.”

“But I also believe when he says let them look into the records, and that’s what they should do. But I’m not going to answer this question again.”

WATCH:

She went on to say that she has “every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president of the United States.”

Pelosi has been quite defensive of Biden since the allegation, made by former staffer Tara Reade in March, began to pick up in the media.

In a CNN interview last month, she dismissed the allegations, saying simply, “I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him. And so, I’m satisfied with that.”

“I am impressed with the people who worked for him at the time saying that they absolutely never heard one iota of information about this, nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim,” she said.

She also scolded a reporter who asked a question comparing the allegations against Biden to the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying that she didn’t need a “lecture.”

Biden completely denied the allegation in an MSNBC interview last week. (RELATED: Tara Reade’s Democratic Former Neighbor Corroborates Details Of Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden)