REPORT: New England Patriots Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Has ‘Turned Some Heads’ In The Organization

The New England Patriots are reportedly big believers in Jarrett Stidham as the team’s quarterback.

According to Peter Schrager, the former Auburn quarterback has “turned some heads” after spending last season learning from Tom Brady. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the Pats didn’t draft a quarterback, they’re expected to ride with Stidham as the team’s starter in 2020.

Riding with Stidham is an interesting decision for the Patriots. I know there’s been speculation they’re going to tank for Trevor Lawrence, but it sounds like they believe Stidham can win in the NFL.

All I know is that the former Auburn star has all the physical tools necessary to be a quarterback in the NFL. Of course, having the physical tools and developing into a star are two different things.

At the same time, Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots. Fans just need to trust his judgment.

I always enjoyed watching Stidham play for the Tigers in college. Now we’re going to find out what he has in the tank against NFL defenses on a weekly basis.

If things do go south, you can expect a move to be made in the 2021 NFL draft. Until then, it sounds like it’s the Stidham show.