Olivia Culpo Has Fake Prom Night With Christian McCaffrey While Quarantining

Olivia Culpo had a fun time with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey over the weekend.
According to the New York Post, Culpo posted two shots of herself with McCaffrey on her Instagram story from the "prom-themed night" with the caption, "Tonight is prom night w our quarantine crew. [Christian's mom,] Lisa [McCaffrey,] made all the boys do a 'promposal' and now's she torturing all of us with chores."
You can see the photos in the tweet from Page Six below.
Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey enjoy quarantine ‘prom night’ https://t.co/yI5hcAKHmZ pic.twitter.com/WH2nZorGWk
Culpo also posted photos late Monday night on Instagram from the event, and it looks like it was a fun time.
Self isolation prom with our quarantine crew. You have to try this at home if you’re quarantined w a group and your gf/bf/boo thang. We just moved the furniture and put up any random decorations we could find. If you don’t have a big group it’s still fun to dress up for a date night.. shout out to prom queen @lisamccaffrey thanks for this idea and your killer dance moves????
Is there anybody in America who is crushing life more than Christian McCaffrey? Seriously, name one person who is doing better?
First, he signs the biggest contract for a running back in NFL history, and then he quarantines with one of the hottest models on the planet.
If that’s not winning at life, then I just don’t know what is.
I’m getting pretty tired of quarantining and isolating, but it might be the greatest thing ever if you’re doing it with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star.
I’m pretty sure there’s no reasonable guy on the planet who would complain about that.
No matter what happens the rest of his football career, as long as Culpo is with him, McCaffrey is a winner.