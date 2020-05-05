Olivia Culpo Has Fake Prom Night With Christian McCaffrey While Quarantining

Olivia Culpo had a fun time with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey over the weekend.

According to the New York Post, Culpo posted two shots of herself with McCaffrey on her Instagram story from the “prom-themed night” with the caption, “Tonight is prom night w our quarantine crew. [Christian’s mom,] Lisa [McCaffrey,] made all the boys do a ‘promposal’ and now’s she torturing all of us with chores.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the photos in the tweet from Page Six below.

Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey enjoy quarantine ‘prom night’ https://t.co/yI5hcAKHmZ pic.twitter.com/WH2nZorGWk — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2020

Culpo also posted photos late Monday night on Instagram from the event, and it looks like it was a fun time.

Is there anybody in America who is crushing life more than Christian McCaffrey? Seriously, name one person who is doing better?

First, he signs the biggest contract for a running back in NFL history, and then he quarantines with one of the hottest models on the planet.

If that’s not winning at life, then I just don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

I’m getting pretty tired of quarantining and isolating, but it might be the greatest thing ever if you’re doing it with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star.

I’m pretty sure there’s no reasonable guy on the planet who would complain about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 2, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

No matter what happens the rest of his football career, as long as Culpo is with him, McCaffrey is a winner.