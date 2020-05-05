Peter King Suggests Alcohol Sales Could Be Banned At NFL Games In 2020

There’s a chance alcohol won’t be allowed at NFL games during the 2020 season.

With the coronavirus pandemic annihilating the world of sports, the NFL and other leagues are scrambling to find ways to make the season work. According to NFL insider Peter King, banning alcohol could be on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

King wrote the following in his weekly column for ProFootballTalk:

I could see the NFL, if and when fans are allowed to come to games, advising anyone over 70 to not come. I could see alcohol being banned at games for the year. (Meaning, theoretically, fewer trips to crowded rest rooms through crowded concourses by patrons.)

Below is a live look at my reaction to finding out beer sales could be banned at NFL games in 2020.

Is this a joke? Is this some kind of cruel prank? You simply can’t have football without beer. You can’t do it. The fans will revolt.

I understand drastic action might need to be taken, but eventually you have to draw a line in the sand. Beer sales are that line for me.

You think people are pissed off about staying home all day? Just wait until you see what happens to football fans when they learn they can’t buy a beer at the game.

They’re going to revolt. They’re going to lose their damn minds, and I don’t blame them. I’ll be right there rioting with them.

I’m all for keeping stadiums and fans safe, but a life without beer isn’t one worth living. Don’t let this happen, Goodell! Don’t let it happen.