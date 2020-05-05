REPORT: Cam Newton Won’t Sign As A Backup Quarterback

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton reportedly won’t sign as a backup.

According to The Athletic's Joe Person, there is "no way" the former Panthers passer and Auburn Heisman-winner signs as a backup quarterback.

Person said the “worst case” scenario is waiting for a starter in the league to go down and then sliding in.

Had this discussion w/ someone last week: No way Cam Newton signs w/ anyone as a backup. Continue to rehab and wait for travel restrictions to lift so teams can examine him. Worst case: He waits until a starter gets hurt. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 3, 2020

Newton might be waiting for a while to sign with a new team if he’s not willing to engage in a quarterback competition.

Yes, he used to be a star in the NFL and there was a time when he was a dominant quarterback. Five years ago, the idea of him being a backup would be laughable.

However, we’re not living five years ago. We’re living 2020 and a lot has changed.

Newton’s play has fallen off of a cliff, he’s struggled with his health and we’ve seen nothing to suggest he will return to his old self.

The reality for Newton is that teams might not be ready to rush out and sign him. Again, the end of his tenure with the Panthers was ugly.

If he’s honestly not going to sign a deal unless he’s the concrete starter, then we might not see Newton back in the NFL for a long time.