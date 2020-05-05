REPORT: Browns Will ‘Likely’ Give Myles Garrett An Extension As Soon As Possible

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly look to get an extension done with star Myles Garrett in the near future.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the team will “likely try to extend Garrett’s contract as soon as they can.” They just exercised his fifth-year option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garrett became a household name in the world of football after drilling Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

It’s pretty wild that we didn’t even know whether Garrett would be allowed to play this season and now he’s reportedly going to get a fat contract extension.

Is Garrett one of the best players in the NFL? Yes, but he also did one of the dumbest things in the history of American pro sports.

The fact that he wasn’t suspended a full calendar year for attacking Rudolph is nothing short of embarrassing for Roger Goodell and the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett) on Apr 16, 2020 at 3:43pm PDT

Garrett is going to get paid an absurd amount of money on his extension. There’s no question about that.

He’ll become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. Life sure does come at you fast. One moment, you’re suspended for crushing a guy with a helmet.

The next, you’re gearing up to get paid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett) on Nov 10, 2019 at 7:20am PST

We’ll see what happens, but Garrett has been on a rollercoaster this year.