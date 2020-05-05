REPORT: College Football Could Have 10-Game Schedule During Coronavirus Pandemic

The college football regular season could be shortened by two games during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dan Patrick, a source of his told him one of the popular plans on the table to save college football is to go to a 10-game regular season slate that would consist of nine conference games. Teams would play one non-conference game and it sounds like that would be regionally determined. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

DP got some information in regards to College Football last night.. If things progress at the predicted curve it the consensus we’ll have a 10 game CFB schedule with a later start to the season. For Today’s Full Replay: https://t.co/k6NOocmH1m pic.twitter.com/FDXi7TYf5C — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 4, 2020

There’s certainly a lot to break down in Patrick’s comments. Overall, it’s not the worst plan if changes have to be made.

Do I want to go from a 12- to 10-game schedule? Not at all. I don’t want to shave games off, but we don’t have a lot of choices right now.

We have to be flexible. The part that is most interesting to me is the regional aspect. It sounds like major FBS programs are going to have to just find smaller schools for their one non-conference game.

If this is the plan the major conferences go with, then I think people live with it. Starting later, having fewer games and only one non-conference matchup isn’t ideal, but we still get the majority of the football year.

That’s a lot better than being completely canceled. That much is for sure.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this plan. Like I said, I can live with this if I have to. I won’t love it, but I can live with it.

Now, let’s get back to fighting and winning this war.