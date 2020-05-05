REPORT: Coronavirus Could Cost The Secondary MLB Ticket Market $1.85 Billion Through May

The coronavirus has had an absurd financial impact on Major League Baseball and secondary ticket sales.

According to a report from TicketIQ, the secondary ticket market will lose $1.85 billion in revenue if the games aren’t played through May, which seems like a guarantee at this point in time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, the games didn’t start on time and none of them happened as scheduled in April during the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have been issuing refunds or working with season ticket holders in other ways as we all navigate these unprecedented waters.

It’s truly shocking just how bad coronavirus has hit the world of sports. Through two months of the MLB season, nearly $2 billion will be lost on secondary market sales.

Go ahead and let that one sink in for a moment. The same report claimed total losses on the secondary market will go north of $5 billion if the entire season is called off.

To say things are in a free fall would be an understatement.

The MLB needs to get back sooner than later before they just hemorrhage a staggering amount of money. Of course, the same can be said about the NBA and NHL as well.

All I know for sure is we’re desperate for sports. I’m not even a big baseball guy, but I’d gladly take a game right now.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation when we have them.