Ruth Ginsburg Treated At John Hopkins Hospital For ‘Benign Gallbladder Condition’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday was treated at John Hopkins hospital for a “benign gallbladder condition,” the court said in a statement.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection,” the statement read.
“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement concluded.
In November 2019, Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore after symptoms of chills and a fever. (RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized)
Ginsburg, 86, has faced multiple health issues throughout the past few years.