‘Sopranos’ Star Joseph Gannascoli Raises More Than $25K To Feed Workers On Frontline Of Pandemic

“Soprano” star Joseph Gannascoli has raised more than $25,000 to help feed workers on the frontline during the pandemic.

The 61-year-old actor, best known for his work as Vito Spatafore on the hit HBO series, launched a GoFundMe last month to raise $50,000 to feed workers and hospital staff, per the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The actor’s goal was to get food ordered from area restaurants to help local businesses and at the same time provide meals for those on the frontline. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Not long after, donations came in to feed workers at Cohen Children’s Hospital, Nassau University Medical Centre and the Lynbrook Police Department.

TMZ reported the actor ordered food from all over the state to feed the workers.

Gannascoli has also shared several snaps on Twitter of the deliveries.

In one tweet he wrote simply, “Many thanks from everyone at Mount Sinai South Nassau L&D, NICU & Maternity.”

In another he wrote, “Hi. It went great. I can’t thank you enough. The food was amazing. We were able to share with security who was very appreciative. The food from Vincent’s was amazing. Everything went quick and everyone was very satisfied. Everyone in the ER thanks you again for all that you do.”

The actor joins a growing list of superstar’s like Cardi B, Irina Shayk, and many more who have raised money and stepped up to help with relief efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.