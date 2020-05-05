Stay On Top Of Your Finances With This Training

When it comes to running a business — even if it’s small enough to run from home — things can get really complicated. Between payroll, taxes, and bills, things can get overwhelming, fast. That’s why so many business owners and self-employed professionals turn to QuickBooks, one of the most widely-used online bookkeeping tools. But without the proper training, you’re likely missing out on the program’s wide array of features to help keep your finances in impeccable order.

That’s where The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper comes into play. This program includes two dynamic training courses on how to get the most out of QuickBooks, so you can become the best bookkeeper you can be. And, with a total of 146 lessons across both courses, you won’t be cutting any corners when it comes to navigating the program.

An extension of the Simon Sez IT family, Stream Skill has been in business for over a decade, helping over 400,000 students navigate popular software with the help of 90 training courses and over 5,000 video tutorials. So it’s not surprising that The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle has become an essential learning tool for business owners and the self-employed, who continue to praise the training for its comprehensive coverage.

“Very informative lectures. Good, even for a total beginner like myself.” – Brian Chan

“Very good introduction to QuickBooks. I have no previous knowledge of QuickBooks, but the first module answered some of my general questions and even highlighted some issues I had not even thought about. I am anxiously awaiting the next module.” – Bradley J. Keneson

The collection is split into two courses that each cover a specific version of QuickBooks. The first is QuickBooks Pro 2020, which teaches you all the bookkeeping essentials. Not only will navigating QuickBook’s interface start to feel like second nature, but you’ll also learn how to process payroll, taxes, purchases, and more with incredible ease.

As you become more comfortable with the bookkeeping software, you’ll move onto the QuickBooks Online 2020 Edition course, which offers a similar beginner-friendly look, but this time at the cloud-based version of QuickBooks.

For a limited time, The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper is a whopping 90% off, making both courses just $30 bucks.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

