Stephen A. Smith Tweets Touching Video About Kobe Bryant’s Relationship With Michael Jordan

Stephen A. Smith recently dropped an emotional video of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The ESPN star tweeted the video of the iconic players Monday after the newest episodes of "The Last Dance" aired.

Kobe Bryant Tells A Fan, Without Michael Jordan There will be not 5 Championships! #RipKobe #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JMiPrKP2bi — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 4, 2020

Kobe appeared in the documentary about the Bulls and Jordan on Sunday night, and it was a punch right to all our hearts. Well, this video from Smith is the exact same.

Give it a watch below.

Man this is something special. Can’t get enough of watching Kobe and MJ. Just can’t get enough of it pic.twitter.com/XU5MAx9aSn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2020

Anybody who says Kobe appearing in “The Last Dance” didn’t make them a shade emotional is either a liar or has no heart.

I’m not sure how any sports fan could have watched that without getting sad. Again, it was a punch right to the heart.

It’s crazy to think it’s already been several months since Kobe died in a helicopter crash.

It’s obvious that the two men shared a very special connection while Kobe was alive. He entered the league near the end of the Bulls’ era of domination.

Everybody saw him as the heir apparent, and Jordan took him under his wing.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for episodes seven and eight!