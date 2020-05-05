Editorial

Stephen A. Smith Tweets Touching Video About Kobe Bryant’s Relationship With Michael Jordan

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. (Photo credit: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith recently dropped an emotional video of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The ESPN star tweeted the video of the iconic players Monday after the newest episodes of “The Last Dance” aired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kobe appeared in the documentary about the Bulls and Jordan on Sunday night, and it was a punch right to all our hearts. Well, this video from Smith is the exact same.

Give it a watch below.

Anybody who says Kobe appearing in “The Last Dance” didn’t make them a shade emotional is either a liar or has no heart.

I’m not sure how any sports fan could have watched that without getting sad. Again, it was a punch right to the heart.

It’s crazy to think it’s already been several months since Kobe died in a helicopter crash.

It’s obvious that the two men shared a very special connection while Kobe was alive. He entered the league near the end of the Bulls’ era of domination.

Everybody saw him as the heir apparent, and Jordan took him under his wing.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for episodes seven and eight!