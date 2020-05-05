Watch Steve Carell In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Comedy Series ‘Space Force’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Space Force” with Steve Carell, and it looks incredible.

The plot of the series, according to YouTube’s Netflix description, is, “A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Carell is joined in the cast by John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow and more. It’s a murderers’ row of comedy talent.

Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a crazy and fun time in this series. Give it a watch below!

I am so excited for this. I am so excited. Naturally, it looks like it’s going to make fun of President Donald Trump’s new Space Force.

I’m here for it. I’m 100% here for it. There’s no way this series is anything other than great with his cast and lineup of all-star talent.

May 29 can’t get here fast enough.

If you’re not down for “Space Force” on Netflix, then you just don’t know great content when you see it.

We’re talking about Steve Carell, the man behind Michael Scott, in a new comedy. Everyone who loves “The Office” is almost guaranteed to give this a shot!

You can check it out starting May 29. Let us know what you thought of the preview in the comments!