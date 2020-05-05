STUDY: There Are More Than 40 Million Shared Streaming Accounts

There are a staggering number of streaming accounts that are shared among family and friends.

According to a study from CordCutting.com, there are more than 40 million "borrowed" accounts on the streaming service. This includes Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

That means one person is paying for it, and a bunch of different people are passing around the login. CordCutting.com estimates password sharing costs streaming services roughly $2.7 billion annually.

Streaming services might hate password sharing, but it’s not going to end anytime soon. It’s not going to end at all.

Have I given my password to people in their darkest hours and times of need? Yes. Much like a soldier shouting for one more magazine during a firefight, we must all help each other.

I’m a generous man, and I’m always willing to help a family member or friend in need. Imagine the kind of person you’d need to be in order to not share your password among close friends.

That’s not the kind of person I want in my foxhole when the bullets start flying.

Are you the kind of hero who shares their password to streaming services? Let us know in the comments! I think we all agree it’s the chill thing to do.

Hell, it’s borderline anti-American to not do it.