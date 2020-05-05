Sunny Hostin Twists Question About Joe Biden To Attack Trump Instead

Sunny Hostin twisted a question about former Vice President Joe Biden in order to attack President Donald Trump.

Hostin was asked Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” whether she felt Biden had done enough to answer questions about Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who has accused him of sexually assaulting her. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Ask Potential Biden VP Amy Klobuchar Five Questions. None Are About Tara Reade)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment with a clip of Biden from Friday’s “Morning Joe,” where he flatly denied the allegations against him.

“He also called on the Senate to release her complaint. So how much more transparent does he need to be here, Sunny? What else can he do?” Goldberg turned the question to Hostin. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Throws Water — And A Chinese Talking Point — On Positive Remdesivir Reports)

“Look, I think — I think he’s done a lot. I think he’s done — you know, I think he’s chosen to be accountable. I think he’s chosen to be transparent. He’s called for the Senate records to be released,” Hostin said before turning the attack on Trump.

“I think what I would like to see is for Trump to be more transparent and more accountable. We have, what, 25 women who have accused him of sexual assault. I would like to hear from those women,” she added.

Goldberg tried to bring the topic back to Biden, saying, “But those women — we want to hear from those women too. But is there more that Joe in particular needs to do or has he done by saying, listen, bring whatever you have, bring it to light light, is that the right way to go about this?”

Hostin repeated her assessment that Biden has done enough, arguing that he seemed willing to submit to the kind of openness and transparency that she thought a leader should have.