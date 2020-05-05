Ted Cruz Tells Tucker Carlson: Hollywood Is ‘Fully Complicit’ In Chinese Censorship

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that he has introduced legislation that would ban Hollywood productions from using “Pentagon assets” if they enable Chinese censorship.

“We aren’t going to facilitate Chinese communist censorship,” Cruz told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “The problem of censorship is a massive problem within China. China’s own censorship and coverup of this [coronavirus] pandemic helped produce a 257,000 deaths worldwide and when it comes to Hollywood, Hollywood is not an innocent bystander here.”

“Hollywood is fully complicit, Hollywood works with the Chinese censors; Hollywood has been willing over and over and over again, there’s so much money at stake.”

Cruz mentioned how the Chinese demanded changes to the the sequel to “Top Gun” that the Chinese demanded changes to “the original ‘Top Gun’ may have been the greatest Navy recruiting film ever made,” Cruz said, noting that China wanted the flags of Taiwan and Japan removed from the lead character Maverick’s flight jacket.

“What are we saying to the world that Maverick is afraid of the Chinese communists?” Cruz asked.

The senator also said China demanded that it remove any indication that Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury, was homosexual from the film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”