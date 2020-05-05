Texas Longhorns Will Pay Football Coaching Staff $13.26 Million During The 2020 Season

Football coaches on the Texas Longhorns staff will make a ton of money during the 2020 season.

According to FootballScoop, Tom Herman and his staff will make a combined $13.26 million for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herman will make the most at $6 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Apr 17, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Herman needs to win a ton of games in 2020 to justify that salary. He better ball out with the Longhorns and push for a Big 12 title.

If not, then he’s going to be in serious trouble. He’s going to be looking at the exit sooner than later in Austin.

View this post on Instagram The best fans in the nation???? #ThisIsTexas #HookEm A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

The fact Herman and his staff are making north of a combined $13 million is nothing short of shocking. We’re talking about a head coach who has won only 25 games through three years with the Longhorns.

Is that horrible? No, but it’s certainly not what fans expect out of one of the most prestigious programs in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

To put it in the simplest terms possible, Herman hasn’t done anything to justify this kind of money being sent to his staff.

We’ll see what happens, but anything less than 10 wins will likely result in calls for Herman’s firing. Will he get the job done? We haven’t seen much in his history to suggest he will.