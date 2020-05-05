‘The Blacklist’ Makes Season 7 Finale Partially Animated Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

“The Blacklist” will air the finale of season seven partially animated after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

The NBC drama was in the middle of filming for episode 19 of the season when all production stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

#TheBlacklist is going to be more animated than usual. The season finale will feature a hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation when it airs Friday, May 15 at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/HMpJLH4GTh — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) May 5, 2020



The final episode of the season, titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” will air partly in animation, specifically graphic novel-style. Cast members recorded their dialogue while at home and editors put together the animation also remote in order to adhere to social distancing rules.

The episode will air May 15.

“The Blacklist” isn’t the only show to find a way to work virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. “All Rise,” “One Day At A Time” and “Parks And Recreation” have all resumed production virtually. (RELATED: ‘Friends’ Reunion Paused Indefinitely Because Of Coronavirus)

It’s really cool to see Hollywood figure out different ways to give the public what they want during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of shows could do animation-style episodes. People could still be able to watch the shows they love, but actors, producers and other staff can continue to follow social distancing rules.

Everyone gets the best of both worlds in this scenario. I’m really interested to see what “Parks And Recreation” has come up with while working virtually.